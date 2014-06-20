Welcome to Pyramid Professional Cabinetry, your source for premier custom cabinets for your home or business. Our professional services and handcrafted cabinetry are made especially for your kitchen, bathroom, closet, garage and all other spaces in your home. Pyramid Professional Cabinetry has been building custom cabinets and wall units for residential and commercial clients in Florida since 1998. Our customer satisfaction speaks to our strong business ethics and quality control.

Florida Custom Cabinet Builders

With over 15 years of experience behind our craftsmanship, you can expect design of the highest caliber. From custom design to fabrication to installation, our products are unmatched in accuracy and detail. A Pyramid Professional Cabinetry masterpiece built today will be enjoyed for generations upon generations as our team of skilled craftsman and artisans use only the finest hardwood panels and veneers on the market and the finest construction techniques.

Residential & Commercial Finish Carpentry

Your cabinetry is a reflection of your style, refinement and inspiration. We offer our customers thoughtful design assistance to capture the style you are looking for while enhancing modern day functionality & efficiency. Through our commitment to old-world craftsmanship and high-end custom woodwork, we are dedicated to bringing that inspiration to life.

Kitchen & Bathroom Remodeling Contractors

Let us work with you to make your living and workings spaces shine with style, class, and organization. We offer in-home consultation, custom design and removal and installation of cabinets in a timely manner to help your home remodel move along as swiftly as possible.